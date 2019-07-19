Outfits gatecrash TN meet on draft education policy, demand public participation

By Express News Service

TRICHY: Alleging that the meeting called by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Trichy on the draft New Education Policy (NEP) was being held under a cloak of secrecy so that no dissent is recorded, members of various political, non-political, welfare and students associations gatecrashed the venue on Friday.

The event was called the Regional Workshop for Stakeholders of NEP 2019. Pon. Kumar, joint director at SCERT, who presided over the meeting said that it was exclusively for headmasters, teachers and members of the educational department.

The meeting at St. Joseph’s college in Tiruchy started at 10 a.m. Members from Dravidar Kazhagam, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, CPI, Viduhalai Siruthaikal Katchi, Murpokku Ezhuthalarkal Sangam, Naam Thamizhar Katchi, All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Revolutionary Students Youth Federation and Students Federation of India among other groups tried to stop the event. They entered the meeting hall and raised slogans and asked the participants to boycott the meeting as well.

The members of the outfits said that it was previously advertised as a consultation meeting where feedback from the general public, parents and students would be taken but that it was later changed so that participation can be controlled and dissent not recorded.

Murpokku Ezhuthalarkal Sangam State Joint Secretary N Muthunilavan said, “It is a deceptive move to call it a workshop and restrict it to the education department as there would be no voices raised against the policy. Reports from such secretive meetings would be falsely compiled as popular opinion in the state to easily impose the New Education Policy.”

The members of the outfits staged a sit-in at the hall. Police and officials negotiated with them but it was in vain. Later, Pon. Kumar announced that another meeting would be open for public feedback. He said that this was just a meeting among educational department officials, after which the members left the venue.

The members also expressed criticism over holding a ‘workshop’ in the first place. Muthunilavan said, “Workshop is for something that is already implemented. It is for training people to accept a new initiative, but the New Education Policy is just a draft, that too with a lot of opposition. Hence, it is not right to hold a workshop in the first place.”