Traders in Mayiladuthurai begin three-day shutdown demanding new district

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Traders in Mayiladuthurai began a three-day complete shutdown on Friday demanding the formation of a new district.

If Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement about the formation of two new districts, Thenkasi and Chengalpattu, had left residents of Mayiladuthurai and surrounding blocks disappointed, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar’s hint at the formation of Kumbakonam district has left them deeply disturbed.

“Demands of residents have been completely sidelined. The only way possible for Mayiladuthurai’s development is the formation of a district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. We are sacrificing our revenues for three days. We have sought an appointment with the Chief Minister. If the district formation is still ignored, we are likely to extend the shutdown,” said C Senthilvel, President of the Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce.

Nagapattinam district is already geographically bifurcated into two parts at the north and south of Karaikal district. Traders, farmers, activists, and people from various walks of life in Mayiladuthurai have been demanding the administrative split of Nagapattinam district for over 20 years.

“The government announcement on Thursday is a grave injustice. Moreover, Mayiladuthurai deserves to become a district more than Perambalur, Ariyalur or even Kumbakonam as the Mayiladuthurai revenue division has almost twice the population of those entire districts. It is only apt for Mayiladuthurai to become a district as it leads a parliamentary constituency and is a municipality since the British era but all people wanted is a formation of the district only from Mayiladuthurai revenue division. Its formation need not include any other district,” said ‘Komal’ RK Anbarasan, a reputed historian who leads the ‘Mayura Yutham’ Movement.

Traders from Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi, Kollidam, Kuthalam, Sembanarkovil, Vaitheeswaran Kovil, Thirukadaiyur and Poraiyar are joining Mayiladuthurai traders in the shutdown on Saturday. D Navaneedhan, the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sanga Peramaipu, said, “We have called for the cooperation of educational institutions, petrol bunks, and auto drivers to join us in the shutdown to express our unanimous grievance to the state government from July 22.”

Lawyers' associations in Mayiladuthurai have also declared a court boycott from the upcoming week in demand of Mayiladuthurai district. They have planned demonstrations on Friday. "It is better we separate from Nagapattinam district as we need self-sufficiency in Mayiladuthurai in terms of the judiciary, revenue, and law," said R Seyon, president of the Mayuram Bar Association.

Farmers have also called for agitations over the demand being ignored. "Mayiladuthurai district formation is necessary for farmers as it has different cultivation, irrigation, and agricultural administration from Nagapattinam. We need self-sufficiency so that our grievances and requirements are met," said 'Arupathy' P Kalyanam, a farmer-leader

Speaking to Express, Mayiladuthurai MLA, V Radhakrishnan, said, “Handlooms and Textiles Minister (and Vedaranyam MLA) OS Manian, Sirkazhi MLA PV Bharathi, Poompuhar MLA S Pavunraj, and I had met the Chief Minister ten days ago regarding the demand for the formation of Mayiladuthurai district. We expected a favourable decision. But, it did not turn out to be that way on Thursday. We met the CM again on Thursday evening after the assembly session and insisted on the demand. We will try again. We also wish for a speedy solution.”

