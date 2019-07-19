Home States Tamil Nadu

Unused gun shell found in Coimbatore

A search for sandalwood smugglers led to the discovery of an unused artillery gun shell on the premises of an abandoned house at Ram Nagar in the city.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A search for sandalwood smugglers led to the discovery of an unused artillery gun shell on the premises of an abandoned house at Ram Nagar in the city. The city police approached the Indian Army’s bomb disposal squad to get the projectile defused.

Meanwhile, the shell was relocated to the police shooting range at Madukkarai by the armed reserve police. Sources said the house was earlier occupied by an ex-army man’s family.

The events that led to the discovery of the shell unfolded when unidentified smugglers tried to hack a sandalwood tree on the premises of a house at Sarojini Naidu Street in Ram Nagar. The gang reportedly assaulted a security guard before fleeing. Once the Kattoor police were alerted, they formed a team and began a search in the neighbourhood.

Their search led them to an abandoned house, where they found an unused shell belonging to the Indian Army. The Kattoor police registered a case under section 102 of the CrPC (power of police officer to seize certain property). Investigations were on to ascertain how a live shell reached a civilian property. Police said that the shell weighed around 7.5 kg. Sources said that Indian Army has been alerted about the discovery, and the shell would be handed over to them in two days.

Comments

