Vaiko’s one-year jail term suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended operation of a lower court’s order sentencing Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko in a sedition case to simple imprisonment (SI) for a year with a fine of Rs 10,000. Justice PD Audikesavalu, before whom the appeal filed by Vaiko came up, suspended the sentence alone, imposed by the Special Court for MPs and MLAs on July 5.

Vaiko’s counsel argued that there was no audio or video evidence produced by the prosecution to prove the charge under 124-A of the IPC and even the witnesses produced were only police personnel. No public member, who attended the meeting, was cited as a witness. The judge, however, advised Vaiko to restrain from giving such speeches.

Vaiko contended that the lower court had erred in its interpretation of Sec.124-A with regard to his speech. It had erroneously arrived at the conclusion based on inadmissible evidence. Referring to the finding of the lower court that he had failed to produce the audio and video of his speech to falsify the claim of the prosecution, Vaiko said that the proof was very much available with the prosecution itself. As per Article 20(3) of the Constitution, no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.