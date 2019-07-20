Home States Tamil Nadu

Life in the fast lane with pigeons

Having raised pigeons as a kid, Ibrahim developed an interest in raising racing pigeons after finishing his B Com.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Syed Ahamed Ibrahim with his pigeons in Kovilpatti | V KARTHIKALAGU

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Pigeon racing is the passion of 37-year-old Y Syed Ahamed Ibrahim of Kovilpatti. After years of participation, Ibrahim’s pigeons have won him a car at the latest pigeon racing event conducted by the South Indian Racing Pigeon Society (SIRPS). As someone who has not yet owned a car, Ibrahim is awaiting the prize distribution event scheduled to be held at his native on Sunday.

Having raised pigeons as a kid, Ibrahim developed an interest in raising racing pigeons after finishing his B Com. Though involved in the jewellery business full-time, he now has around 350 pigeons, including 100 pair of pigeons for breeding and 150 racing pigeons. The pigeon-lover spends `12,000 a month to take care of the pigeons. He also knows how to treat the injured pigeons and vaccinate them.

Training pigeons on his house’s rooftop on Friday morning, Syed told TNIE that SIRPS Founder and President K Palaniappan was instrumental in coordinating himself and other pigeon racers to participate in the sport. He said that initially, his pigeons participated in the 500-km races. Now, the pigeons could participate in 1000-km races as well, he said.

“I have been participating in the events conducted by the SIRPS since 2010. The prize for the best overall performer was introduced in 2017,” he said.He further said that nobody won the prize in the 2017 and 2018 events. Despite getting more points, he missed the prize last year. However, this year, his pigeons came first in the 500-km and 750-km races for the male and female pigeons, and second in the 1000-km race for the female pigeons, winning him a Maruti car for the overall best performer.

Unique training techniques, nutritious food, and proper care were the reasons for his racing pigeons’ victory, he said. Ibrahim’s friends including Senthil and M S Periyasamy from Kovilpatti, Baskaran from Madurai and P Krishnaraj from Chennai had offered him pigeons and expertise in rearing and racing the pigeons. SIRPS President Palaniappan said that pigeon racing was held in 10 locations on February and March. “This is the first time, in the national level, a pigeon racer would be awarded a car,” he added.

