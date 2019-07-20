Minor siblings raped for over five months, 8 nabbed

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Eight persons accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls over a period of five months at Tindivanam were nabbed by Brammadesam block police on Friday. The siblings, aged seven and nine, were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times over a period of five months at a village in Tindivanam.

Recently, bite marks, scars and signs of rape were found on their bodies, by doctors at a local hospital when the girls were taken for treatment after they fell sick at school. Based on the doctor’s opinion, the girls’ mother filed a complaint with Puducherry police and Puducherry child welfare department.

The mother had allegedly been living with her second husband at Gorimedu with an infant, while the two minors were left in the care of their grandparents in Tindivanam. During a recent visit to Tindivanam, the mother came to know that the children had been lured by about 10 men from the village, who gave them chocolates and sexually assaulted them for over five months, police said.

The mother then moved the girls to Gorimedu, where one of them had fallen sick, police said. Sources added that the other girl was also tested at JIPMER, Puducherry, and diagnosed with similar scars. Hence, the Puducherry child welfare department filed a report to Villupuram child welfare office. A case was filed with the Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar on Wednesday. “Eight of the ten accused have been arrested, and two others will be nabbed within 24 hours,” said police.