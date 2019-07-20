Padayatchiyar portrait unveiled in TN Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday unveiled a portrait of freedom fighter SS Ramasamy Padayatchiyar in the State Assembly hall. He said a memorial for Padayatchiyar, being constructed at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore district at an expenditure of Rs 2.15 crore will be opened soon.

Padayatchiyar’s portrait is the 12th to be unveiled in the House. Portraits of Thiruvalluvar, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Periyar, Rajaji, K Kamaraj, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Arignar Anna, Quaid-e-Milleth, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa were unveiled since 1948.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled the role of Ramasamy Padayatchiyar in the freedom struggle and in public life. He said Padayatchiyar founded the Tamil Nadu Toilers Party in 1952 and 19 candidates of this party were elected to the Assembly while four were elected to Lok Sabha. In 1954, he became a minister in the Cabinet headed by the late K Kamaraj.

Later, between 1980-84, he also served as an MP. Palaniswami recalled that Padayatchiyar was instrumental in creating a category — Most Backward Community — to uplift the socially backward people in society. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Padayatchiyar ensured removal of ‘criminal tribe’ tag imposed on Vanniyar community, by Britishers. He also recalled that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had renamed Villupuram district as SS Ramasamy Padayatchiyar district.

DMK, AIADMK lock horns over LS polls win

Chennai: The results of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections rocked the House on Friday when members of the ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK came out with their own interpretations of their performances. It all began with K Ponmudi of DMK said people gave a huge victory to the DMK in the parliamentary elections.

Later, MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition, said, “The DMK won 13 out of 22 Assembly seats, where by-polls were held. Of them, the DMK wrested 12 seats from the AIADMK. Hence, the ruling party should understand what was the mandate.” In reply, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “The people voted for DMK in Lok Sabha elections going by its unrealistic promises.”