Rs 5L relief to mother of fake encounter victim: SHRC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the state to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the mother who lost her son in an alleged fake encounter in 2008 near Thanjavur. Devi of Maruthanallur in Thanjavur district had submitted that her son Mithun was a gold medallist in BSc Chemistry in 2004.

They had a land dispute with their relatives CJ Rajendran and Srinivasan, an inspector. On Srinivasan’s instigation, Papanasam inspector Siva Baskar, Peravoorani Inspector S Ganesamoorthy and Thiruppananthal SI R Bharanidharan registered cases against Mithun and launched a hunt to arrest him.

On April 3, 2008, Mithun was shot dead by the police while he was trying to escape. However, he was caught on April 1 itself by the police, Devi said, adding that instead of a judicial enquiry as per norms, only an RDO probe was conducted. The Commission recommended a CB-CID probe into the matter and directed the government to initiate disciplinary action against Siva Baskar, Ganesamoorthy and Bharanidharan.