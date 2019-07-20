Tamil Nadu will oppose NEXT, says Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Friday asserted that the State government was firm in opposing the National Exit Test (NEXT) for medical practice in the country. We have already conveyed to the Centre that such an exam could be held for those studying medicine abroad and coming to India for practice, not for MBBS students in our country, he told the Assembly.

Replying to an issue raised by Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, he said when the Bill for NEXT was introduced in 2016, all AIADMK MPs had strongly opposed it since it went against the federal principles, besides snatching the rights of States. Due to AIADMK’s opposition, the legislation was referred to the standing committee.

Stating that Tamil Nadu government will not give up its rights at any time and will continue to oppose NEXT stoutly, the health minister said the Centre had added new clauses to NEXT Examination Bill based on the views by the State. Besides, the State government had also sought further clarification from the Centre. In February this year, State health secretary filed detailed representation, he said.