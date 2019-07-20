Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will oppose NEXT, says Minister

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Friday asserted that the State government was firm in opposing the National Exit Test (NEXT) for medical practice in the country. 

Published: 20th July 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Friday asserted that the State government was firm in opposing the National Exit Test (NEXT) for medical practice in the country. We have already conveyed to the Centre that such an exam could be held for those studying medicine abroad and coming to India for practice, not for MBBS students in our country, he told the Assembly.

Replying to an issue raised by Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, he said when the Bill for NEXT was introduced in 2016, all AIADMK MPs had strongly opposed it since it went against the federal principles, besides snatching the rights of States. Due to AIADMK’s opposition, the legislation was referred to the standing committee. 

Stating that Tamil Nadu government will not give up its rights at any time and will continue to oppose NEXT stoutly, the health minister said the Centre had added new clauses to NEXT Examination Bill based on the views by the State. Besides, the State government had also sought further clarification from the Centre. In February this year, State health secretary filed detailed  representation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Exit Test NEXT Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp