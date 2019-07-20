Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fire & rescue services to get 50 drones, Rs 1crore alloted

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the State government has allocated `1 crore for purchasing 50 drones for the fire and rescue services department. 

Published: 20th July 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Fire engine, Fire station

For representational purposes (Photo| BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the State government has allocated Rs 1 crore for purchasing 50 drones for the fire and rescue services department. He said the drones will be used for aerial survey in case of rescue services during fire accidents.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for Home, prohibition and excise department and fire and rescue services, he announced the construction of buildings for police department and fire and rescue services stations and purchase of equipment.

Totally, 72,000 police personnel will be given an allowance of five-litre petrol per month for patrolling. The State government will incur an expenditure of Rs 30 crore on this account.

Five new police stations will be established at Cholapuram in Thanjavur district, Sengarai in Namakkal district, Thiruppalai and Mattuthavani in Madurai district and a new all-women police station at Palacode in Dharmapuri district at the cost of Rs 14.75 crore.

A new cyber-crime wing will be established at Tirupur at a cost of Rs 91.74 lakh. Buildings for police department, including for five police stations, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 21.33 crore. In order to protect police records, they will be digitalised at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore. Automation will be implemented in fleet management and asset management in police at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

To enhance aerial surveillance system, 16 drones will be purchased at a cost of Rs 38 lakh.
Fourteen new fire and rescue services stations will come up in Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Madurai and Salem districts and at Marina beach here at a cost of Rs 17.25 crores. New buildings will be constructed for eight fire and rescue services stations at a cost of Rs 16.57 crore. Housing quarters will be built for officers and personnel of fire and rescue services at three places at a cost of Rs 6.01 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami fire & rescue services
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp