TN fire & rescue services to get 50 drones, Rs 1crore alloted

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the State government has allocated Rs 1 crore for purchasing 50 drones for the fire and rescue services department. He said the drones will be used for aerial survey in case of rescue services during fire accidents.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for Home, prohibition and excise department and fire and rescue services, he announced the construction of buildings for police department and fire and rescue services stations and purchase of equipment.

Totally, 72,000 police personnel will be given an allowance of five-litre petrol per month for patrolling. The State government will incur an expenditure of Rs 30 crore on this account.

Five new police stations will be established at Cholapuram in Thanjavur district, Sengarai in Namakkal district, Thiruppalai and Mattuthavani in Madurai district and a new all-women police station at Palacode in Dharmapuri district at the cost of Rs 14.75 crore.

A new cyber-crime wing will be established at Tirupur at a cost of Rs 91.74 lakh. Buildings for police department, including for five police stations, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 21.33 crore. In order to protect police records, they will be digitalised at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore. Automation will be implemented in fleet management and asset management in police at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

To enhance aerial surveillance system, 16 drones will be purchased at a cost of Rs 38 lakh.

Fourteen new fire and rescue services stations will come up in Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Madurai and Salem districts and at Marina beach here at a cost of Rs 17.25 crores. New buildings will be constructed for eight fire and rescue services stations at a cost of Rs 16.57 crore. Housing quarters will be built for officers and personnel of fire and rescue services at three places at a cost of Rs 6.01 crore.