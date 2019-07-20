Woman beaten up as son elopes with girl

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 45-year-old woman was tied to a pole and allegedly beaten up and humiliated by a man at Vilangattur village near Virudhachalam on Thursday. The man, who was taken into custody, was out on station bail on Friday. As per police sources, Periyasami, son of Ponnusami and Selvi (45), of Vilangattur had been in a relationship with Pauvila, daughter of Kolanchi (60) of the same village. Kolanchi, about a month ago, received a marriage proposal for his daughter.

Fearing that the girl could be married off to someone else, the couple eloped a few weeks ago. This incident created enmity between the families. However, Kolanchi had asked Selvi, a single mother, to somehow bring her son back. But, as Selvi was unable to do so, Kolanchi, in a fit of rage, tied Selvi to an electric pole in the village on Thursday.

He hit her, tore her clothes and humiliated her, said police. Virudhachalam police took Kolanchi into custody on Thursday. A case was filed based on Selvi’s plaint. However, he was released on station bail on Friday.