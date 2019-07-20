Woman lawyers get toilet in court complex 

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A week after Express published a report on the absence of restrooms for women advocates in the Madurai Combined District Court complex, the lawyers have been allotted a restroom inside the building.

Express on July 12 in a report titled, ‘Women advocates get a raw deal’ highlighted how women advocates were suffering due to insufficient number of toilets and dedicated chambers. The report stated that there was no restroom for women inside the building while the same were being provided to male advocates and court staff.

Moreover, the ladies toilets allocated for court staff were always kept locked and the women had to obtain permission from the staff to use the toilets or rush to the chamber building, which is nearly 500 metres away.

On Thursday, Principal District Judge (PDJ) A Nazeema Banu allotted the restroom opposite to the Judicial Magistrate Court-II exclusively for women advocates and handed over its key to the Madurai District Lawyers association-Women. Secretary of the association M Theivakani, on behalf of its members, expressed gratitude to PDJ Banu for solving their grievance.