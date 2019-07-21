12 countries participate in global debating competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what can be for the first time in the country, a visually impaired speaker has been trained to participate in a global debating competition. Bhavya Shah of Rao Junior College, Mumbai, who uses an accessibility-enabled laptop to follow other speeches, represented India in ‘Mini Worlds Chennai 2019,’ a first-of-its-kind debating tournament, organised by Indian Schools Debating Society (ISDS), on Saturday, a release said. The competition which is being held at Arsha Vidya Mandir at Velachery from July 19 to 21 is a precursor to World Schools Debating Championships to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 24 to August 1.

Students from India, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Hong Kong, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Mexico, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand participated in the event. The Indian team consists of debaters from Chennai, Jaipur and Mumbai. ‘’The debating competition will enhance confidence and speaking skills of students. It also gives them international exposure,’’ said Ragini Srinivasan, chief programme coordinator, ISDS.