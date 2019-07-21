Bank of Baroda celebrates foundation day 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of Baroda celebrated its 112th foundation day on Saturday. This is the first foundation day after two major banks, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, merged with it. Speaking on the occasion, RS Ramakrishnan, general manager and head of Chennai zone, said there are 394 branches of the bank in the zone after the merger.

MS Swaminathan, the agricultural scientist, said the bank had always contributed significantly to India’s development. “Banking is an important ingredient of success as financial resource is extremely crucial. We hear about farmer distress and suicides. Banks have tremendous power in creating sustainable financial resources for farmers under distress,” he said.

Mylswamy Annadurai, scientist, working as Vice president of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, said banking was as important as space science when it came to the development of nation.