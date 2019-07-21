Book compiled by MP Swapan Dasgupta launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book based on a series of stories about nationalism, minority rights, and Hindutva compiled by Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta was launched on Saturday. The publication is divided into three sections which touch upon topics including nation-building, history, caste and culture written by national leaders and historians.

Chitra Madhavan, a city-based historian and S Gurumurthy, Editor of Thuglak magazine, were the special guests at the event held at Madras school of Economics, Kotturpuram in the city.

Gurumurthy, who also contributed to the book, spoke about the rise of intellectual terrorism and its powerful and dominant nature in the present times.

“As economics goes hand in hand with modernity and advancement, tradition and cultural beliefs are destroyed as a result. People must understand that both can be in harmony with each other without excluding the other,” he said.