Centre not imposing Hindi on TN, asserts Nirmala Sitharaman

One can question the government if such things were done knowingly or not, but should not jump to a conclusion that it was imposition of the language, she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at ‘International Business Conference of Nagarathars 2019’, in Chennai on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union government was not making any attempts to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu and was trying to promote Tamil as well.Sitharaman’s response to queries of reporters here came in the backdrop of state political parties protesting the conduct of recent Postal department exams in English and Hindi only. They had alleged that it was a form of “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu.

“Central government does not do Hindi imposition,” she asserted.“If somewhere, at an administrative level, if something happens, don’t come to a conclusion that it is an imposition. Definitely, there is no imposition (of Hindi),” she said. As part of the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ scheme, efforts have been made to popularise Tamil in northern states of the country, she added.

Nagarathar community has brought praise for TN
Speaking at the International Business Conference of Nagarathar (IBCN) organised by Nagarathar Chamber of Commerce, she said: ‘’Nagarathar community has brought praise for Tamil Nadu and India and yet they remain humble. When I visited many south Asian countries, temples there embodied the culture of Nagarathar and Chettinad.’’ 

She said for a country to grow, youth should be able to start business with ease. ‘’Entrepreneurship is natural skill in India and NDA government will ensure that youngsters will shine in the country.’’ She urged all communities to come together and not just help young entrepreneurs, but also provide valuable information to government as suggestions to work better.

‘’If communities like Nagarathar can contribute to the think-tank of the government, good value systems will prevail,’’ she said. The minister also said the tax announced in the Union Budget was only for the ‘super rich’ who were not more than 5000 people in the country, but. ‘’Can you (super rich) not share a bit more of the burden to take care of the poor?’’ she asked.  (With agency inputs)

