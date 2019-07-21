Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmer takes help of third eye to keep chickens safe

Little did this 51-year-old farmer know that embracing digital technology would help him sleep peacefully at night. 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Little did this 51-year-old farmer know that embracing digital technology would help him sleep peacefully at night. Even a few days ago, nightmares of people stealing country chicken used to haunt M Palanisamy, a resident of Kanur village near Avinashi in Tirupur. According to him, a few locals reportedly go on a stealing spree at night and he had already lost a few birds to them.

A discussion with his friends gave him the idea to install CCTV cameras to keep the chicken and roasters safe. Now, he is able to monitor his birds anytime from anywhere. Thanks to the 2 MP night vision cameras, the chickens are safe at night also.

“There are people who reportedly steal country chicken and roasters at night. I was one of their victims and had suffered huge losses,” said Palanisamy. His shift to technology has created quite a buzz in the village.

