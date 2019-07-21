Home States Tamil Nadu

Husband booked under SC/ST Act after wife commits suicide

The police said on July 14, M Shakthivaanan (22) had a quarrel with his mother, Manjula.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 22-year-old man and his mother were booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and CrPC in connection with alleged suicide of the man’s 19-year-old wife at Jolarpet in Vellore district. The girl, M Divya, belonging to Dalit community, allegedly consumed poison following a tiff within the family. She was rushed to Dharmapuri hospital where she succumbed on July 18. Initially, the Jolarpet police registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 (3) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The police said on July 14, M Shakthivaanan (22) had a quarrel with his mother, Manjula. When his wife Divya intervened, he hit her, inflicting injuries. Meanwhile, Divya’s father, Muruganandham, lodged a complaint with the Jolarpet police, raising suspicion over the death of his daughter and pointing fingers at Shakthivaanan and Manjula.

The police held further investigation and altered the case to section 3 (1) (4) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Shanthivaanan and Manjula have gone absconding.

Employed in Tiruppur 
M Shakthivaanan and Divya fell in love with each other when they were working in Tiruppur and got married around two years ago. Shakthivaanan belonged to Vanniyar community. After the marriage, they moved to Shakthivaanan’s village in Jolarpet.

