Woman lawyer wanted for swindling Rs 65 lakh from realtor, killing him

A man who went missing almost a month ago was allegedly murdered by a gang and his body thrown into the sea.

Published: 21st July 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:34 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who went missing almost a month ago was allegedly murdered by a gang and his body thrown into the sea. While six men have been arrested, a woman advocate wanted in this connection, is stated to be absconding, police said. N Suresh Bharadwaj (50) of Indira Nagar, Adyar, went missing on June 21. He owned more than 10 houses in the city and was also a real estate agent.

“One of his aunts lodged a complaint on June 27. We found that his phone was with his car driver. He said Bharadwaj had left the phone in the car and gone to meet advocate Preethi at Adyar, in an autorickshaw. When contacted Preethi said he met her and left after an hour,” said an investigation officer.

Police, with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone location, found that Bharadwaj and Preethi had gone to Kasimedu in an autorickshaw. She had contacted one Prakash (30), a history-sheeter and police detained him for interrogation on Thursday, who revealed the details. Bharadwaj had allegedly demanded sexual favours from his maid, to whom he had loaned Rs 10 lakh. 

She refused and stopped coming for work. He then approached the advocate, who met the maid and claimed she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bharadwaj. The deceased is said to have given Rs 65 lakh to the advocate to close the harassment case. However, the maid, had no idea about the money being exchanged. When Bharadwaj found out the lawyer had cheated him, he demanded his money be returned.

Six arrested
Bharadwaj is said to have been killed for demanding the money back. Six persons have been arrested. 

