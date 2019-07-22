As low-cost AC buses yield profit, TNSTC to run 48 more from city in a few months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will increase the strength of low-cost airconditioned buses to 50 in another few months.

This comes four months after two AC buses with 3x2 seating pattern were introduced in the Chennai-Vellore and Chennai-Tiruvannamalai routes. The buses have together registered a profit of over Rs 3.5 lakh per month while the monthly profit of a non-stop conductor-less bus is Rs 1.04 lakh, according to official documents.

“Excluding the operational cost and other expenditure, the two low-cost AC buses have yielded revenue of Rs 8.65 per km, which is highest among all buses operated in the State. So, we have decided to introduce 48 more such buses in another few months,” said a senior official from the Villupuram division.

While the ticket fare for regular AC buses is Rs1.40 per km, the low-cost AC buses charge Rs 1 per km which was the fare collected for non-AC ultra deluxe buses. In addition, Rs 10 is collected for AC buses.

Of all divisions, Villupuram has been generating higher revenue for nearly five decades. Buses from Chennai to Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Kancheepuram and Vellore have been witnessing huge patronage even during weekdays.

The official said large-scale migration of people from neighbouring districts to Chennai was keeping the bus demand high. “More AC buses will be introduced to Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Arani and Puducherry soon,” he said.

Similarly, the 67 non-stop conductor-less buses have helped the corporation save up Rs 3,450 per bus. “A conductor-less bus earns Rs 1.04 lakh profit a month, thereby contributing Rs 69.35 lakh revenue to the corporation a month,” he said.

The fleet strength of the Villupuram division is 3,437, operating 3,166 scheduled services to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvanamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in the State and Puducherry. It also operates buses to Sri Kalahasthi, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor.