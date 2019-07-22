Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, MPs urged

At a panel discussion held here on Saturday, copies of the NGOs’ resolution containing this demand were handed over to four MPs.  

Published: 22nd July 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi

MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu MPs must take steps to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the ongoing Lok Sabha session itself, which is set to end on July 26, said the NGOs - Global Concerns India and Shakti and Centre for Social Research.
At a panel discussion held here on Saturday, copies of the NGOs’ resolution containing this demand were handed over to four MPs.  

Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP, said the number of women members of the Lok Sabha had risen from eight per cent to 14 per cent this year. It must go up to 30 per cent, she said, adding, “I have repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament but the reality is that only the ruling party having a majority can take the final decision. But this bill hasn’t even been listed for debate on the floor.”  

The bill allocating 33 per cent of seats in Lok Sabha for women has been pending for the last eight years. It was the NDA that promised the passage of the bill in its election manifesto in 2014. 
Ravikumar, Villupuram MP, said that as there are more women voters in the country,  ideally women must have 50 per cent reservation. 
Thamizhachi Thangapandian, South Chennai MP, and Jayakumar, Tiruvallur MP also participated in the discussion along with students from Loyola ICAM college, NGO members and general public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women’s Reservation Bill Lok Sabha session NGO Kanimozhi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp