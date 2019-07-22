Ensure passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, MPs urged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu MPs must take steps to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the ongoing Lok Sabha session itself, which is set to end on July 26, said the NGOs - Global Concerns India and Shakti and Centre for Social Research.

At a panel discussion held here on Saturday, copies of the NGOs’ resolution containing this demand were handed over to four MPs.

Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP, said the number of women members of the Lok Sabha had risen from eight per cent to 14 per cent this year. It must go up to 30 per cent, she said, adding, “I have repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament but the reality is that only the ruling party having a majority can take the final decision. But this bill hasn’t even been listed for debate on the floor.”

The bill allocating 33 per cent of seats in Lok Sabha for women has been pending for the last eight years. It was the NDA that promised the passage of the bill in its election manifesto in 2014.

Ravikumar, Villupuram MP, said that as there are more women voters in the country, ideally women must have 50 per cent reservation.

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, South Chennai MP, and Jayakumar, Tiruvallur MP also participated in the discussion along with students from Loyola ICAM college, NGO members and general public.