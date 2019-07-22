Normal life resumes in Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Normalcy returned to Mayiladuthurai and other parts of North Nagapattinam on Sunday evening as shops reopened after a three-day shutdown in demand of a Mayiladuthurai district.

“We have to end the shutdown considering as traders’ revenues and businesses are affected, but our demand stays. We hope we have made a point. We were disappointed we could not meet the Chief Minister,” said C Senthilvel, president, Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce.

Traders and the public in Kuthalam formed human chain for a couple of kilometres in demand for the district on Sunday. DMK, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and Congress party workers were part of the human chain.