Plans on to shift Aththi Varadar deity to better manage rush: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: The State government was considering shifting the idol of the deity at Aththi Varadar Temple in Kancheepuram to another spot to better manage the heavy rush of devotees, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters here on Sunday.

The officialdom has been into an overdrive ever since reports of poor crowd management and the deaths of four devotees emerged. A high-level meeting of group of ministers, officials and temple priests was convened on Saturday, when all logistics and ground issues were discussed in great detail. A decision would soon be taken, he said. Earlier, the DGP visited the temple to oversee and overhaul the crowd management apparatus in light of allegations against police high-handedness.

Meanwhile, touching upon other aspects of State’s administration, the chief minister said that the government has been impressing upon the Centre to enhance the allocation for the State. He said that apart from demanding the State’s due, the government has been vocal about introducing changes to the Dam Safety Bill, 2018.

The chief minister said the delay in conducting local body polls was due to the ongoing delimitation of wards; date for local body election would be announced later, he said.