Show of strength by TMC (M)? 

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a show of strength ahead of the expected local body elections, GK Vasan’s Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) conducted a public meeting at Tirupur on Sunday. The party in the AIADMK-led alliance is eyeing a good share of seats when the polls take place.

The meeting, held in memory of the late Congress leader K Kamarajar, was attended by thousands of functionaries.

“Kamarajar is like a breath for every Congress cadre. Only we are able to organise such a massive event for him because of the cadre strength we have,” said T M Ashokan, a state-level functionary of the TMC.