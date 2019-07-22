Soon, safety guidelines to be framed for laying high-tension power lines

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Expert Appraisal Committee of Union Environment Ministry has concluded there is no need for obtaining environment clearance (EC) for erecting High Tension (HT) lines. However, it directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to frame guidelines for human safety and their health. A copy of EAC proceedings is available with Express.

For the last six months, farmers groups in Tamil Nadu have been opposing several projects involving laying HT lines in their farmlands alleging there were lot of health hazards and economic losses.

Erode MP A Ganesamoorthy raised the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 and sought amendment to Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification to bring HT lines under its ambit, which makes it mandatory for project proponents to obtain EC. The matter was referred to the Policy Sector of Impact Assessment Division for examination as the amendments and other changes in EIA Notification are carried out by the sector. It has been decided that the matter may also be referred to EAC Thermal Power for providing recommendations. The Policy Sector mentioned that the recommendations of EAC (Thermal Power) will be considered by the Expert Committee on Policy matters. Accordingly, the matter was placed before the EAC (Thermal Power), which met on July 12.

The Committee after detailed deliberations opined: “EC for HT power transmission lines may not be necessitated. A guidelines for human safety and their health may be framed by CPCB in consultation with Central Electricity Authority.”

The MP claimed with scientific documents in Parliament that HT transmission/power lines cause various long-term and short-term health hazards to humans, plants and animals. “The health effects caused by transmission lines have been substantiated by studies conducted by World Health Organisation and various other researchers. For instance, a fluorescent lamp held on bare hands beneath the transmission lines would light and brighten up without any physical electricity connection which is due to electro-magnetic Force (EMF) induced by power lines. Agriculture workers are the most affected due to exposure of EMF and they are not aware of the exposure. No environmental and social impact assessment studies have been conducted regarding transmission lines in India,” Ganesamoorthy said.

However, the committee said transmission lines are linear projects and as per existent guidelines, the project does not attract EIA Notification.