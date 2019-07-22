Tamil Nadu man stabs teacher wife to death in front of her students in school

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old teacher was stabbed to death by her husband in front of her students in the classroom of a government-aided school in Thirumangalam on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as G Rathidevi (35) of Chithanenthal in Kariapatti of Virudhunagar district. She had been working as a social science teacher at PKN Boys High School in Thirumangalam since June 1, 2019.

Police arrested her husband G Guru Muneshwaran (37) of Ohm Sakthi Nagar in Ramanathapuram. He was working as a civil engineer in a private firm in Chennai.

According to the police, Guru and Rathidevi got married eight years ago and had twins daughters. However, she had been staying with her mother as the couple developed some irreconcilable differences. Guru had made several attempts to convince Rathidevi, who in turn threatened that she would lodge a police complaint against him. Later, he resorted to legal ways but they too proved futile. Due to their differences, the children were also struggling to continue their education.

The incident happened during the last period of the day when she was taking a social science class, police said, adding, Guru somehow managed to enter into the school and started an altercation with his wife. Irked over her response, he stabbed Rathidevi to death.

Guru committed the crime as he was frustrated, added a senior police official from Thirumangalam.

Thirumangalam Town police have filed a case and arrested Guru. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a senior officer official from the school education department said that he had directed two DEOs (Usilampatti and Thirumangalam) to visit the school and submit a report. He announced a holiday for the class XIII students as the incident had happened in front of them. The official said he was also planning to conduct a counselling session for the students.