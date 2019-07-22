Vellore Lok Sabha polls: Three candidates withdraw nominations, 28 in fray

By Express News Service

VELLORE: With three candidates, including a local Congress leader, withdrawing their nomination papers, 28 candidates are finally contesting the polls to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

On the last day for withdrawal of nominations, Wallajah Hassain, AG Shanmugam and Dhanalakshmi took back their papers, according to Returning Officer cum District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

The total number of nominations accepted were 31. Of them, three were withdrawn, leaving 28 in the fray. Two of the contestants are from national, State political parties, 8 are from registered parties and 18 are independents.

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, who is founder of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, and DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand are the prominent candidates.

Apart from the two, Naam Tamilar Katchi's S Deepalakshmi is also contesting the polls to be held on August 5.

The announcement for polls was made on July 4 and the filing of nominations began on July 11 before closing on July 18. The eligible candidates's list was released on the next day following scrutiny.

The polling is scheduled for August 5 and vote counting will be on August 9. The actual election slated for April 18 following cash seizures from men associated with DMK top leaders.

The constituency, with an electorate of 14.26 lakh, is going to witness a direct fight between the two Dravidian majors.

Shanmugam has been hoping to win the polls through a spirited campaign if a candidate from the ruling combine is elected, he will be able to bring several beneficial projects to the constituency while his rival Kathir Anand fancies chances of victory riding on the massive wave that swept across the State during the April elections.

Several issues concerning the people, particularly the severely damaged and contaminated Palar River, perennial water shortage, drought, contamination of water bodies and lack of infrastructure facilities are expected to be reflected in the polls.