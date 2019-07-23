Home States Tamil Nadu

Chandrayaan-2: With wings of fire, their dreams take flight

For nine-year-old Shaanvi and her parents, the week-long wait for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, did not weigh on their mind so much.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrating Chandrayaan-2 launch at Satish Dhawan Space Research Centre in Sriharikota on Monday | Ashwin Prasath

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: For nine-year-old Shaanvi and her parents, the week-long wait for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, did not weigh on their mind so much. The family of three stayed back in Andhra Pradesh after last week’s failed launch and visited tourist places as they were sure that the scientists at ISRO would not take long to fix the technical glitch.

“She wants to be a space scientist. We thought it is the correct time to expose her to this opportunity (of witnessing the launch),” said Shaanvi’s father Surendra Mishra.

Shaanvi’s family were among the thousands of enthusiastic people who assembled at the viewer’s gallery in Sriharikota on Monday to witness the historic moment.

Though the day began on a cloudy note, it cleared an hour before the launch. It was a sight to behold for those at the viewer’s gallery as the blazing ball of fire followed the 640 tonnes lift off of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MK III).

In line with ISRO’s idea of popularising space science among youngsters, a large number of parents and teachers were seen with wards.

Students were seen shouting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Modi’ when the ISRO chairman’s telephonic conversation with the prime minister was played in public. 
The number of guests in the magnanimously organised public viewing had a larger audience than before, said ISRO personnel at the registration counter, while the previous scheduled launch had close to 7,000 registrations, this time more than 10,000 guests were present.

Close to the countdown, the open gallery turned similar to a football stadium with audience throwing their hands in the air in a sequence. However the chantings turned into awestruck cheering and a stadium full of mobile cameras trying to capture the rocket. In less than 30 seconds, the rocket was out of sight.

“Of course my heart was heavy when it got cancelled. But this launch makes us happy. God willing, Chandrayaan 3,4 and 5 will be achieved,” said Rias Hussain, who came to Sriharikota to witness the launch from Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan-2
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp