Chandrayaan-2: With wings of fire, their dreams take flight

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: For nine-year-old Shaanvi and her parents, the week-long wait for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, did not weigh on their mind so much. The family of three stayed back in Andhra Pradesh after last week’s failed launch and visited tourist places as they were sure that the scientists at ISRO would not take long to fix the technical glitch.

“She wants to be a space scientist. We thought it is the correct time to expose her to this opportunity (of witnessing the launch),” said Shaanvi’s father Surendra Mishra.

Shaanvi’s family were among the thousands of enthusiastic people who assembled at the viewer’s gallery in Sriharikota on Monday to witness the historic moment.

Though the day began on a cloudy note, it cleared an hour before the launch. It was a sight to behold for those at the viewer’s gallery as the blazing ball of fire followed the 640 tonnes lift off of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MK III).

In line with ISRO’s idea of popularising space science among youngsters, a large number of parents and teachers were seen with wards.

Students were seen shouting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Modi’ when the ISRO chairman’s telephonic conversation with the prime minister was played in public.

The number of guests in the magnanimously organised public viewing had a larger audience than before, said ISRO personnel at the registration counter, while the previous scheduled launch had close to 7,000 registrations, this time more than 10,000 guests were present.

Close to the countdown, the open gallery turned similar to a football stadium with audience throwing their hands in the air in a sequence. However the chantings turned into awestruck cheering and a stadium full of mobile cameras trying to capture the rocket. In less than 30 seconds, the rocket was out of sight.

“Of course my heart was heavy when it got cancelled. But this launch makes us happy. God willing, Chandrayaan 3,4 and 5 will be achieved,” said Rias Hussain, who came to Sriharikota to witness the launch from Vellore, Tamil Nadu.