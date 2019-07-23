Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-Tirunelveli mayor, husband and maid hacked to death

Uma Maheswari was elected as Mayor of Tirunelveli City Corporation in 1996 and she was the first woman Mayor of Tirunelveli city.

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:43 PM

Police and relatives of murdered former Tirunelveli mayor M Uma Maheswari gather infront of her residence. (Photo | EPS)

By UNI

TIRUNELVELI:  In a shocking incident, former DMK Mayor of Tirunelveli City Corporation M Uma Maheswari, her husband and their housemaid were brutally murdered by an unidentified gang in their house at Reddiarpatti here on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary reports quoting police said Uma Maheswari, her husband Murugasankaran and their house maid Maari were hacked to death by the gang.

The motive behind the triple murder is under investigation.

Commissioner of Police N Bhaskaran and senior police officials visited the house and held enquiries.

The bodies were removed to government medical college hospital at Palayamkottai for post-mortem.

Tension prevailed in Tirunelveli city following the gruesome murder.

A large number of cops have been deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

