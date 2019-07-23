Gondia rocket man steals show at Chandrayaan-2 launch event

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: Niraj Verma from Gondia, near Nagpur, Maharashtra, a self-made science activist, and trader in science equipment, who has been making science affordable to tribal students in his village, finally made his debut at a launch at Sriharikota.

He and his wife stood out among the crowd as they marched into a sea of excited audience with their miniature GSLV MK III’s that they had modelled themselves.

Verma had put together plastic objects to make the model look like the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III which lifted off on Monday noon at 2.43 pm. “I arranged for plastic materials from the market and then made the extra fittings to make it look like a proper prototype,” he said.



His first experiment was a four-foot PSLV which he modelled out of waste wood pieces.

“While my education is not much, I have a dream to make a science park in my father’s name. I can’t afford to spend Rs 5 crore. Hence I have put together all my creations on my few cents of land and christened it R K Science Park,” he said. Verma has started the Veena Vigyaan Bazaar, named after his mother, through which he raises funds for this science park.

“We donate science models to the children who need them and cannot afford them,” said Verma who recently took a group of students to Thumba launching station, in Kerala to show them the workspace of APJ Abdul Kalam and museum.

Wife, Rashmi Verma, also supports her husband kindle the spirit of space science among children in Gondia.