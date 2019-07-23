Monitor and assess TN teachers: HC tells govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to form special teams to monitor and assess teachers in schools across the State.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the order while rejecting a petition filed by a BT assistant (graduate teacher), Sowpackiavathy, challenging a charge memo issued to her for failing to teach students effectively.

He further directed the elementary education department to ensure that children studying in elementary and primary schools are capable of reading and writing.

“Teachers are decently paid from the taxpayers money and that is why public expect them to impart quality education to students. No teacher can say that children, especially those in rural areas, are incapable of understanding the lessons. It is the duty of the teachers to understand the mind-set of the children and, accordingly, impart education for their future development,” he said.