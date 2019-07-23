Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry set for another power tussle?

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly speaker  VP  Sivakozhunthu on Monday annulled an advertisement issued by the government for appointment of  State Election Commissioner (SEC) for holding local body elections, on the directions of Lt Governor without the knowledge of CM and ministers.

Responding to the observations made by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Minister for Local Administration A Namassivayam and other members including opposition AIADMK Legislative party leader A Anbazhagan  in the Legislative Assembly objecting to the advertisement and calling for action against the officials, the  Speaker questioned on how could the advertisement be issued without the knowledge of the CM and the Minister for Local administration A Namassivayam.

He asked how could the officials responsible for the advertisement be flouting the laws and rules framed by the Legislative Assembly for appointment of SEC. Be it the Chief Secretary or Secretary Local administration or Director of Local administration, the laws cannot be amended by them. He annulled the advertisement calling for applications from eligible candidates for appointment of SEC, citing that as per the present law, the SEC is nominated by the government and not appointed and asked the concerned officials to place the files before him.  He also said appropriate action would be taken.

Earlier the CM said he sent a file to the Lt Governor for appointment of SEC on May 25, 2018. On July 1, 2019, the Lt Governor without approving sent back the file stating that the recommended Balakrishnan could not be accepted for appointment.  This despite a cabinet decision for his appointment. Chief Minister said that after this an advertisement was issued which was done directly by the Lt Governor along with Chief Secretary, Local Administration Secretary and Director of Local administration, by keeping the elected government in the dark. He wanted the Speaker to call for the files in this regard and take action.

Raising this issue in the Legislative Assembly, Government Whip, R K R Anantharaman said that  under rule 63 of the Puducherry assembly business rules brought to the notice of the house that an advertisement for the appointment of an SEC was given in a newspaper and it seems that it was done on the directions of the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, without the knowledge of the CM, Local administration with an ulterior motive. 

