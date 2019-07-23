Teacher stabbed to death by husband in front of class

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A teacher was stabbed to death by her husband inside the classroom in a government-aided school in Thirumangalam on Monday. The deceased teacher has been identified as G Rathidevi (35) of Chithanenthal in Kariapatti of Virudhunagar district. She had been working as a Social Science teacher at PKN Boys High School in Thirumangalam since June 1, 2019. Police arrested her husband G Guru Muneshwaran (37) of Ohm Sakthi Nagar in Ramanathapuram. The murder took place in the evening in front of class VIII students.

Rathidevi

Sources said that though Rathidevi married Guru, working as a civil engineer in Chennai, some eight years ago and have twin children, she was staying at her mother’s house.

A school teacher, on condition of anonymity, said Guru was initially stopped by the school watchman from entering the campus but he managed to sneak in. “Later, he developed an altercation with Rathidevi and stabbed her in front of the students. The teacher died in a pool of blood on the spot,” he said. Her body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem.

An investigating officer said Guru had tried to convince her to return home many a time, “but the teacher had threatened him that she would lodge a complaint against him at All Women Police Station. Owing to the dispute, the couple’s children had been struggling”.

A senior official of school education department said that he had directed the district educational officers of Usilampatti and Thirumangalam to visit the spot and submit a report. The official also directed the school authorities to declare a leave for the school on Tuesday. They are also planning to conduct a counselling session for the students as the incident happened in front of them.

Man sets ex-girlfriend ablaze in Tiruchy

Tiruchy: A youth doused a woman with petrol and set her on fire following a dispute in Tiruchy on Monday. The incident took place in the house where the law student was staying. Government Tiruchy Hospital doctors said she sustained 40 per cent burns and her condition is stable. The 23-year-old woman, a native of Kumbakonam recently broke up with Thavaselvan (27). On Monday, he came to reconcile after an argument set her ablaze. He then fled. On hearing her cries for help, he roommate rushed her to hospital.