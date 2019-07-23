Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher stabbed to death by husband in front of class

She was staying at mother’s house due to differences; husband arrested

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: A teacher was stabbed to death by her husband inside the classroom in a government-aided school in Thirumangalam on Monday. The deceased teacher has been identified as G Rathidevi (35) of Chithanenthal in Kariapatti of Virudhunagar district. She had been working as a Social Science teacher at PKN Boys High School in Thirumangalam since June 1, 2019. Police arrested her husband G Guru Muneshwaran (37) of Ohm Sakthi Nagar in Ramanathapuram. The murder took place in the evening in front of class VIII students. 

Rathidevi

Sources said that though Rathidevi married Guru, working as a civil engineer in Chennai, some eight years ago and have twin children, she was staying at her mother’s house.  

A school teacher, on condition of anonymity, said Guru was initially stopped by the school watchman from entering the campus but he managed to sneak in. “Later, he developed an altercation with Rathidevi and stabbed her in front of the students. The teacher died in a pool of blood on the spot,” he said. Her body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem. 

An investigating officer said Guru had tried to convince her to return home many a time, “but the teacher had threatened him that she would lodge a complaint against him at All Women Police Station. Owing to the dispute, the couple’s children had been struggling”. 

A senior official of school education department said that he had directed the district educational officers of Usilampatti and Thirumangalam to visit the spot and submit a report. The official also directed the school authorities to declare a leave for the school on Tuesday. They are also planning to conduct a counselling session for the students as the incident happened in front of them.

Man sets ex-girlfriend ablaze in Tiruchy

Tiruchy: A youth doused a woman with petrol and set her on fire following a dispute in Tiruchy on Monday. The incident took place in the house where the law student was staying. Government Tiruchy Hospital doctors said she sustained 40 per cent burns and her condition is stable. The 23-year-old woman, a native of Kumbakonam recently broke up with Thavaselvan (27). On Monday, he came to reconcile after an argument set her ablaze. He then fled. On hearing her cries for help, he roommate rushed her to hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stabbed to death deathx murder Madurai crime
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp