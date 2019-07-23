Home States Tamil Nadu

Training on multiple intelligence-based education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shraddha Maanu Foundation, an education-based not-for-profit organisation, will host a free nine-month training "Upasana", starting July 28, for aspiring primary school teachers on education based on theory of multiple intelligence.

The theory is based on the idea that every student has a different learning pattern. It contests the idea that IQ is a qualitative test of intelligence. It proposes instead, that there are eight kinds of intelligence: musical-rhythmic, visual-spatial, verbal-linguistic, logical-mathematical, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, and naturalistic.

"Some children tend to best remember things when they are told a story, some remember pictures and some when they physically do an action related to it.  We try and use all the eight forms of intelligence to present a topic so that all kinds of learners can take back something from it," said Madhumathi Narayanan, foundation co-founder.

Upasana will focus on physical, conceptual, cognitive, emotional and social skills of prospective teachers, in addition to training them on student psychology, academic inputs on conceptual framework of primary school syllabus and contemporary international teaching methodologies.

The long-term objective of the training programme is to create enough multiple intelligence trainers who can impact the learning outcomes of 10,000 students by 2020 by partnering with primary schools. Teachers who undergo the training will get a certificate at the end, said Madhumathi Narayanan,

Instructors for the training include multiple intelligence specialists, curriculum experts, psychologists, yoga therapists and wellness coaches.

The foundation has also planned to start a couple of outreach centres in informal settlements with urban poor in Chennai, by January on a pilot-basis, before expanding to the rest of the State. 

"These centres will function between 4-7 pm and will offer free classes for students, particularly those from difficult backgrounds, on their school curriculum using multiple intelligence aids," she said adding that teachers who have finished Upasana, can either teach at these outreach centres or start their own home-based classes for students in the neighbourhood.

Enrolment in govt schools up by 1.65L: Minister

Chennai: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday announced that enrolment in government and aided schools in the State increased at least by 1.65 lakh in the current academic year 2019-20. However, this increase can also be attributed to the introduction of LKG and UKG classes in government schools this academic year.  A senior official from the School Education Department told Express that while about a third of new enrolments were made in kindergarten classes, over one lakh new admissions were recorded in classes 1-8.

“The revamp of the syllabus, in addition to smart classes and new schemes, attracted more students to government schools this year. We have made it an agenda to increase the enrolment further,” the official said. 

