Will build 3 barrages to save 1.50 TMC of Cauvery water: CM

The Chief Minister further said that Stalin's dream to come in power would always be a dream as in 2021 AIADMK would again win. 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after the State-level credit campaign organised by the Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, met media men and said that inspection works were started to set up three barrages in Cauvery river to save 1.50 TMC of surplus water.

The chief minister said that with the surplus water from the Cauvery, 100 lakes in Mettur, Sankagiri and Edappadi assembly constituencies would be filled, to replenish the groundwater level and to pave ways to fulfilling water needs of the people. 

The government would set up pumping stations to store surplus water at Mayanur in Karur. Like other states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — this water would be filled in lakes and ponds at 40-50km surrounding areas through the lift irrigation system, he said. 

Saying that the government would fight for its share of water, as it was pouring heavy in Kerala and Kodagu, he said that steps have been taken to store 1.5 TMC of water from the Cauvery river and the engineers were inspecting three to four places to set up barrages. 

For the farmers to get uninterrupted water supply, the Mettur dam must have more than 90 ft of water, he claimed. 

Land acquisition 

Around 70 farmers came forward to give their land for Expressway road project and sought employment. 
The Chief Minister claimed that most of the people want Expressway road projects, however, some oppose too. Stating that the government would not get lands from farmers by pressuring them, he said that the roads laid 20 years ago needs to be relaid. Compensation for the coconut trees was fixed between `30,000 and `40,000. 

On illegal activities

The CM said to curb terrorism, the State and the Centre were working in coordination. On behalf of Tamil Nadu Intelligence police, Sri Lankan government were alerted through the Centre about the suicide bomb attacks. Stating that the AIADMK was following the paths MGR and Jayalalithaa, he said that none can shake the party.

The Chief Minister further said that Stalin’s dream to come in power would always be a dream as in 2021 AIADMK would again win. 

Proposal to ward off criticism, claims MP

Thanjavur: CM Palaniswami’s suggestion that water from Mettur dam could be diverted to 100 lakes in Salem has drawn criticism. Thanjavur MP S S Palanimanickam said the CM had come up with the proposal to ward off criticism for the eight-lane expressway project and mollify people in his district. “The reasons given are similar to Karnataka’s justification for building Mekedatu reservoir,” he told reporters on Monday.

