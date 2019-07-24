Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID gets 3-hour custody of Mugilan

CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday got custody of activist Mugilan for three hours to question him in a sexual abuse case. 

Mugilan removes his shirt to show bruises on his body, alleging torture inside prison, at Karur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR: CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday got custody of activist Mugilan for three hours to question him in a sexual abuse case. On Monday CB-CID officials produced Mugilan before the judicial magistrate court and sought three-day custody but he opposed this. The judge told Mugilan to give it in writing and adjourned the hearing.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Mugilan removed his shirt to show bruises and alleged he was beaten up by police in prison. After listening to arguments by Mugilan’s lawyer and Public Prosecutor, the magistrate granted the CB-CID three-hour custody.  

The CB-CID officials took Mugilan to their office in the town and conducted inquiry from 3 pm to 6 pm and then produced him in court.  Mugilan did not speak but gave a statement to the magistrate about what happened in custody. Magistrate Vijay Karthik adjourned the case to August 6. 

