College students held for peddling ganja

Two college students who allegedly sold ganja to other students were arrested by the Chennai police on Monday night.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:56 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students who allegedly sold ganja to other students were arrested by the Chennai police on Monday night. Police said, based on specific information they patrolled the Thirumalai Nagar in Royala Nagar on Monday night. “We found two youngsters standing for a long time near a closed shop with their two-wheeler. When we called them to enquire, they tried to run away,” said a police officer.

The police nabbed the youngsters and found that they were in possession of 1.3 kg of ganja. They were identified as R Manas Ranjan Padhi (20) and S Anurag Bishnoi (20) from Thirumalai Nagar. Police said, the duo were natives of Odisha and were staying in a rented house at Royala Nagar.

They were second year engineering graduates in a private college said the police. Investigation revealed that the men were allegedly distributing ganja to other college students who lived nearby. The duo were arrested by the Royala Nagar police and further investigations are on.

