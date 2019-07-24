Home States Tamil Nadu

Demanding promised laptops, parents and ex-students protest by locking up TN classroom  

The protesters claimed that the district administration had promised them the laptops but was now planning to give them to Class XI students of the school. 

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Tension prevailed at the Ponparappi Government School near Senduri panchayat on Wednesday after parents and former students locked the doors of a classroom in which new laptops were stored. The protesters claimed that the district administration had promised them the laptops but was now planning to give them to Class XI students of the school. 

More than 40 parents of former students and 18 former students were involved in the protest. They said 133 students who completed their schooling in the last academic year were promised that their laptops will be issued along with the next batch. 

"When we asked for laptops last year, they said it will be issued next year. But now two new batches of laptops have arrived in the school. Instead of giving it to our children, they are saying it is for the Class XI and Class XII students of the current year," said Kannan Mani, a parent protesting at the school. 

According to the scheme, every year the state government had been providing free laptops for students in Class XII. But, this year, the district administration is also planning to give laptops to Class XI students. "It is always given only to students studying in Class XII. On what basis can it be given to the students of Class XI when they are eligible only next year?" added Mani. 

Speaking to TNIE, Pugalendi, CEO, Ariyalur, said, "We were asked to provide laptops to students of Class XI and XII this year. No one will be left out. Everyone will get their laptops and we have notified the authorities regarding this. The former students need to wait for their batch of laptops." 

