Drug not to blame for Ramnad GH incident?

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after patients admitted to the men’s ward at Ramanathapuram GH developed complications after being given an antibiotic injection, authorities have claimed it’s unlikely the problem was with the drug. According to doctors, 30 patients developed rashes and fever after being administered Cefotaxime on Thursday. Later, the doctors gave anti-allergic medicine to the patients and were stabilised.

Speaking to Express, P Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, said, “ We have stopped the drug from the particular company and also sent the drug for test as a protocol. Probably, human error might have caused the problem in this case as we had supplied the same batch of antibiotic to many government hospitals, but no complaints came. The problem came only from a particular ward in the hospital”.

An official source said, “The drug was administered by first year students from the School of Nursing. If the drug is not mixed properly before injecting, it would cause adverse reactions. The Director of Medical Services also did not file any complaint on the drugs to the Medical Services Corporation”.