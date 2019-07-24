Home States Tamil Nadu

Nesamani to Malinga: Meet the ‘ambassadors’ of West Zone police in Tamil Nadu

The social media cell of the West Zone police has been creating memes to convey messages of social welfare and law enforcement.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Memes

While the cell was launched in November 2018, it has been working on capitalising on the social media influence since January this year.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Moving away from traditional forms of public-interest announcements, the police department has finally woken up to the power and reach of social media tools and joined the long line of users to tap into the rich potential of bite-sized memes. The social media cell of the West Zone police has been creating memes to convey messages of social welfare and law enforcement. No sooner had they begun the initiative than followers started thronging their social media pages.

Be it cricket favourites doing the ‘Beatles’ walk for a public service announcement (PSA) on zebra crossings or ‘Contractor’ Nesamani demonstrating the effects of not wearing a helmet, the cell has been creating memes based on current trends and fads to run their awareness campaigns. Memorable movie scenes, crickets references and popular personalities like Yogi Babu and Goundamani feature in these memes.

The wing’s social media page that was working as any other on the platform had to go through an image makeover to accommodate these modern tools, says on official working in the wing. Working out of the office of the inspector general of police at Race Course, the police personnel were given training on creating memes and using them in their campaigns. Since, they have been using it to create awareness on road accidents, the importance of helmets and seatbelts, need for CCTV cameras and more.

When this garnered quite some interest, the wing also started publishing information on the department’s cases, arrests and achievements. It covers the work of the department in the eight districts -- Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri and Namakkal -- under its ambit. Through this, the cells plan to manage the department’s reputation. While the cell was launched in November 2018, it has been working on capitalising on the social media influence since January this year. Since then, they have been able to witness the results of the campaigns through the rise in the number of followers for their social media pages.

A senior official involved with the social media cell explained that the whole idea is to ensure maximum publicity. “We have been collecting information from the eight districts and uploading it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the aim to get people (particularly youngsters) to obey the rules and regulations. As long as the message is received, we consider our objective to have been achieved our objective,” the official explained. For one thing, the memes definitely have more reach than roadside posters, the official added.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K Periaiah said the cell will boost the department image as well as provide something good for the public. “The cell has prepared a platform for the department to share our success stories. Apart from the departmental news, the team is concentrating on raising awareness through the catchiest way, which gets easy attention from the public”, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Zone police West zone police social media cell PSA Nesamani Malinga Beatles
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp