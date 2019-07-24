Protest against hydrocarbon project across delta districts

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: A large number of farmers, under the aegis of the Joint movement for the protection of Cauvery basin, on Tuesday took out procession across Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai demanding scrapping of the hydrocarbon projects.

In Thanjavur, farmers assembled near the Tantex traffic island and proceeded on a procession towards the collectorate. The protesters raised slogans demanding declaration of Cauvery delta as protected agriculture zone, closure of the wells already dug for extracting hydrocarbons. Also they appealed to the State and Union governments to ensure Karnataka released Cauvery water.

In Tiruvarur the farmers took out a procession from new bus stand at Vilamal to District collectorate and presented a petition to collector T Anand. Similar procession happened from the roundabout near Pudukkottai prison to the Pudukkottai district collector. In Nagapattinam, around 2000 people including farmers, activists, and political outfits conducted a rally against hydrocarbon projects.