Puducherry’s statehood demand rejected again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PUDUCHERRY: The Centre has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, the ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the parliament on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly’s resolution seeking statehood was considered by MHA but a decision was taken to continue with the present arrangement.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry, the latest one being on July 17, 2018. “The resolution was considered in this ministry and it was decided to continue with the present arrangement. As such, no proposal is pending with the government of India for consideration of grant of statehood to Puducherry,” the minister said in response to a question on the issue.

CM disappointed

Expressing regret over the Centre’s rejection of the proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry,

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said all measures would be taken to secure statehood with the involvement of political parties and the people of the Union Territory.Replying to AIADMK floor leader A Anbazhagan, who raised the issue, Narayanasamy, confirming the news of rejection, said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had replied to Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam in Parliament that the Centre had rejected the statehood proposal.

The Union government has failed to understand the feelings of the people of the Union Territory, he added. The CM said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed several resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory, the latest one passed on July 17, 2018.

Several resolutions

Puducherry Assembly had passed several resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory, the latest one passed on July 17, 2018