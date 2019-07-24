Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry’s statehood demand rejected again

The Centre has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, the ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the parliament on Tuesday.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PUDUCHERRY: The Centre has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, the ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the parliament on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly’s resolution seeking statehood was considered by MHA but a decision was taken to continue with the present arrangement.  

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory of Puducherry, the latest one being on July 17, 2018. “The resolution was considered in this ministry and it was decided to continue with the present arrangement. As such, no proposal is pending with the government of India for consideration of grant of statehood to Puducherry,” the minister said in response to a question on the issue.

CM disappointed
Expressing regret over the Centre’s rejection of the proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry, 
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said all measures would be taken to secure statehood with the involvement of political parties and the people of the Union Territory.Replying to AIADMK floor leader A Anbazhagan, who raised the issue, Narayanasamy, confirming the news of rejection, said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had replied to  Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam in Parliament that the Centre had rejected the statehood proposal. 

The Union government has failed to understand the feelings of the people of the Union Territory, he added. The CM said the Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed several resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory, the latest one passed on July 17, 2018. 

Several resolutions
Puducherry Assembly had passed several resolutions seeking statehood for the Union Territory, the latest one passed on July 17, 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry statehood
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp