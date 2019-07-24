Submit reasons for cancelling postal exams: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Union Ministry of Communications, department of Posts and Chief Post-Master General, Tamil Nadu Circle, to file a reply explaining the ‘administrative’ reasons which compelled them to cancel the examinations for promotions and recruitment in the postal department.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which a PIL petition from CVMP Ezhilarasan, secretary of students wing of DMK came up, after going through the short reply filed by the Assistant Director, Recruitment, Tamil Nadu circle, gave the direction.

According to the reply, Postal Directorate in New Delhi, by a letter dated July 18, 2019, had decided to cancel the examinations scheduled between August 11 and 25. The bench directed the authorities concerned to explain the ‘administrative’ reasons which compelled them to cancel the examinations and also furnish specific answers to the query raised by it, by August 5, along with the proceedings, through which the notifications were withdrawn.