Thalapathy to thalaivar, Stalin has graduated

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a promotion of sorts. It has been some time since MK Stalin took over the reins of DMK, but the party cadres are just receiving instructions to address him appropriately. Functionaries say internal instructions are being given to address the party president as Thalaivar (leader), and not by his popular title Thalapathy (commander).

In a State where even newcomers in the film industry are keen on having fancy titles for themselves, the change, party insiders say, is only logical. It has been learnt that two MLAs close to Stalin are personally instructing leaders and functionaries to ensure this change in address.