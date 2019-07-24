Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Why crime against Dalits not terrorism?’

Chairman of Asian College of Journalism Shashi Kumar said there was a cosmological severity affecting Dalithood today.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “There have been 479 crimes against Dalits reported in the past 10 years in the country, but why have we always called it an ‘’honour killing’’, and not associated it with the ‘idea of terrorism or genocide?’,” asked Suraj Yengde, India’s first Dalit PhD scholar from an African University. Speaking about caste and discrimination at a panel discussion during the launch of his book ‘Caste Matters’ published by Penguin Publications and MIDS, Yengde here on Sunday said: ‘’Dalit is not a category, but a lived reality and the Constitution needs to take enough efforts so that we (Dalits) walk proudly on the road.’’

‘’In the same way as the patriarchal society has made women vulnerable, the Dalits have been made vulnerable in the casteist society,’’ said the author, adding that the non-Brahmins discriminated the Dalits under the Brahmanical impression. 

Chairman of Asian College of Journalism Shashi Kumar said there was a cosmological severity affecting Dalithood today. ‘’Citing the Constitution at the drop of a hat will not help the Dalit cause,’’ he said. Research Scholar Srinivasan Ramanujam said, “There should be a new language to discuss the discrimination of Dalits and talk about the Dalit literature,’’ he said, adding that honour killing involving two Dalit communities went unreported as there was no language to highlight the distinctness. 

Pointing out when a Brahmin revolted against another Brahmin, the revolter ceased to be a Brahmin, Ramanujam said the boundaries of Brahminism were safeguarded by untouchability itself. Loyola College professor Semmalar Jebaraj questioned why caste was not spoken about in a global area where race and religion were spoken about. ‘’ The book initiates a public conversation which most of us shy away from,’’ she said. 

Other panellists present included Dean of Asian College of Journalism Nalini Rajan and Madras Institute of Development Studies Research scholar C Lakshmanan. The book ‘Caste Matters’ can be purchased at Penguin Publications online at `599.

Launch of ‘Caste Matters’
A panel discussion on caste and bias was conducted  on the sidelines of the launch of ‘Caste Matters,’ a book written by Suraj Yengde, India’s first Dalit PhD scholar from an African University

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalits terrorism hate crimes honour killing crimes against Dalit
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp