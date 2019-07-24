Why egg exports from TN have slid

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The volume of eggs exported from Tamil Nadu came down by almost six times since 2007, shows data accessed by Express. This has been attributed to periodic outbreaks of bird flu. Export has dwindled from 12,228.4 lakh eggs in 2007-08 period to 2,669.1 lakh in 2016-17, according to sources in animal husbandry and veterinary services. India has witnessed avian influenza outbreaks since February 2006.

Sources said exports to countries in West Asia, including Oman, Qatar and UAE, were affected because of bird flu outbreaks. “Adequate measures have been taken since then,” say official sources. “The government has classified 11 poultry farms in Tamil Nadu as disease-free compartments.” A compartment is defined as a subset of farms under a common management system, complying with certain stringent norms and surveillance.

Disease-free compartments are exempted from certain transport restrictions, in case of outbreaks in the country. Sources say preparations are on to create two or more such compartments to boost exports. The department is also taking measures to tackle zoonotic diseases which are being reported with an increasing frequency.

It is learnt that the government is constructing a new Central Animal Disease Diagnostic and Surveillance Laboratory at Padappai besides setting up three new Animal Disease Intelligence Units at Ariyalur, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram