21 medical teams camping in Sathy over fear of diphtheria outbreak

ERODE: Days after two children died of diphtheria and many more were admitted to government hospitals in Sathy and then Coimbatore, 21 medical teams are now camping in Kadambur Hill in Sathy to investigate the cause of the outbreak. After no case was reported over the past three years, this outbreak has come as a shock to health professionals, said Deputy Director of Health Dr Soundammal.

Usually, only two or three cases of diphtheria are reported in the State every year. However, in the neighbouring Kerala, the number could be as high as 400 cases a year, Soundammal pointed out.

Now, a medical team led by epidemiologist (one who studies the pattern and causes of diseases in humans) Dr Balasubramaian is investigating the reasons for this unusual outbreak.

According to the deputy director, nine children are now receiving treatment for the disease at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and their condition is now stable. After three days of treatment, the children would be moved to the observation ward for 20 days to check for myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle that can be caused by the diphtheria toxin. The Penicillin required to treat the disease has been sourced in enough quantities from other districts. Five children with tonsillitis have been admitted to the Government Sathy Hospital.

Vaccination drive to begin

Besides the team trying to trace the outbreak to its source, other medical teams — comprising doctors, nurses and pharmacists — are engaged in dispensing vaccines to all children below 17 years of age. So far, nearly 95 per cent of the 10,000 children in the taluk has been covered.

‘Never stopped the drive’

Soundammal denied reports about the government stopping the immunisation programme for diphtheria after recording zero number of cases in the past four decades. Vaccines are given as usual for over nine diseases and diphtheria too is covered. Booster shots are provided at the ages of 5, 12 and 17, she said.

The nine children currently receiving treatment for diphtheria too were given the vaccination at the appropriate age, she added.

She went on to explain that the government cannot stop the vaccination drive and declare that the State as diphtheria-free unless the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms it. While the reason for the outbreak is still unknown, she said that they suspect a film crew from Kerala that visited the area last month. What the cause may be, the government is taking all measures to prevent the disease from spreading, she assured.

Delayed action

It may be noted that after the death of the first child — Madhappan of Orathi on June 19, former MLA P L Sundram (CPI, Bhavanisagar segment) had cautioned the Collector about the issue.

Importance of vaccination ignored by many parents

Tiruchy: Lack of awareness among parents on the importance of vaccinating children against diphtheria during early adolescence has given the Health department in Tiruchy cause for concern. In June, a 10-year-old boy in Somarasampettai was diagnosed with diphtheria but recovered after treatment. Following this, as many as 12,300 children in the locality were vaccinated in the first two weeks of July. As a precautionary measure, all children below the age of 16 in the area were vaccinated from July 5. The Health department says all children till the age of 16 should be administered diphtheria vaccine, in four phases starting from the sixth week of birth.