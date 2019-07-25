CM donates Rs 1 lakh towards Annadanam Fund at Aththi Varadhar Perumal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched Annadanam Fund for making donations to provide food to the devotees who come for darshan of Aththi Varadhar Perumal. As the first donor, CM Palaniswami contributed Rs 1 lakh. Apurva Varma, Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Departments, received the cheque.

Donations towards the Annadanam Fund can be made by means of cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of ‘Arulmigu Devaraja Swamy Temple, Kancheepuram’ to the temple executive officer. On July 23, the CM visited Kancheepuram and reviewed arrangements made for the devotees.

Meanwhile, at the secretariat, the CM handed over appointment orders to seven visually-challenged persons as junior book binders at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Poonamallee. The appointment has been made as a special case by relaxing the rules.

The idol of Aththi Varadhar Perumal was taken out of ‘anantha saras’, the pond within Sri Devaraja Swami temple in Kancheepuram on June 28 and lakhs have since come for the darshan. The idol will be immersed in the pond again on July 17 or 18.