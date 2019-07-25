Home States Tamil Nadu

CM donates Rs 1 lakh towards Annadanam Fund at Aththi Varadhar Perumal

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched Annadanam Fund for making donations to provide food to the devotees who come for darshan of Aththi Varadhar Perumal.

Published: 25th July 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched Annadanam Fund for making donations to provide food to the devotees who come for darshan of Aththi Varadhar Perumal. As the first donor, CM Palaniswami contributed Rs 1 lakh. Apurva Varma, Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Departments, received the cheque.

Donations towards the Annadanam Fund can be made by means of cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of ‘Arulmigu Devaraja Swamy Temple, Kancheepuram’ to the temple executive officer. On July 23, the CM visited Kancheepuram and reviewed arrangements made for the devotees.

Meanwhile, at the secretariat, the CM  handed over appointment orders to seven visually-challenged persons as junior book binders at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Poonamallee. The appointment has been made as a special case by relaxing the rules.

The idol of Aththi Varadhar Perumal was taken out of ‘anantha saras’, the pond within Sri Devaraja Swami temple in Kancheepuram on June 28 and lakhs have since come for the darshan. The idol will be immersed in the pond again on July 17 or 18. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Aththi Varadhar Perumal Annadanam Fund
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp