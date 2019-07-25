‘Finish probe into sexual abuse plaint against DSP’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the local complaints committee, formed for inquiring into the sexual harassment charges against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Thirumangalam, to complete the inquiry within six months.

Justice SM Subramaniam, who passed the order, observed that there are large-scale allegations against police officers in public domain. “Due to such issues, public trust on law and order machinery gets affected,” he stated and directed the State to take swift action in such matters.

Observing thus, the judge directed the local complaints committee formed under ADSP Vanitha on July 18 for probing into the complaint against the DSP to commence the inquiry in two weeks and complete the same within six months. He also appointed a High Court lawyer N Krishnaveni as an independent member of the committee. To ensure fair probe, the judge further directed the Home department and the DGP among others to transfer the DSP away from Madurai.

The petition was filed by one Suresh alias Karuppaiah of Peraiyur in Madurai, seeking direction to constitute local complaints committee to conduct inquiry into his complaint against the DSP for allegedly having an affair with his wife, who was a constable under the DSP and subjecting her to sexual abuse leading to her suicide.