Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami launches country’s 1st fully-electric SUV

Kona Electric is part of Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to invest `7,000 crore in TN; an MoU on that was signed at 2nd GIM in January

Published: 25th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam take a test-drive in KONA Electric car, around the secretariat on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off KONA Electric, India’s first fully-electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai Motor India Limited.  The CM, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and State Ministers Kadambur Raju and MC Sampath took a test drive of the car for some distance around the Secretariat. Kona Electric is part of Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to invest Rs 7,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and the MoU was signed in this regard at the second Global Investors Meet in January.

The Kona EV for India comes with a 39.2kWh battery which has an ARAI-certified range of 452 km on a single charge, that is, one can travel from Chennai to Madurai on a single charge.“We provide two chargers along with the car. One for charging the battery with normal plug point. With the special charger, the battery could be charged within five hours.

We are also planning to put up special charges in malls, parking stations, and cinema halls, where the battery could be charged within 50 minutes. For providing charging facility, Hyundai is working along with the IOCL to develop infrastructure at select fuel stations in select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai,” a Hyundai official told reporters at the Secretariat. 

The Tamil Nadu government will be releasing its Electric Vehicle Policy next month and we expect some concessions for the electric cars, the official added. “Since it is a luxury vehicle, we have introduced 25 new facilities including regenerative braking, ventilator seating, etc.  The Kona Electric would be available with a warranty for three years and unlimited km, along with a warranty for eight years and upto 1,60,000 km for its high-voltage battery,” said Hyundai personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fully-electric SUV Edappadi K Palaniswami KONA Electric
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp